45% IIT Madras Students Still Unplaced In 2024 Placements

As the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) is set to end in May, the placement scenario at the IIT Madras has garnered attention as the latest National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) data unveils a concerning trend. Despite a significant number of students registering for placements, over 45% still remain unplaced.

According to the placement statistics for the passing year 2024, a total of 2,100 students registered for placement opportunities. Out of these, 1,150 students have secured placements either in Phase 1 or Phase 2, leaving 950 students still without job offers.

This was revealed in data on IIT placements shared by the IIT alumnus Dheeraj Singh.

Comparing the figures to the previous year’s data, in 2023, out of 2,573 students who graduated during convocation, 2,323 registered for placements. Among them, 1,583 students secured placements, while 740 remained unplaced. These statistics revealed that 31.9% IIT Madras students remained unplaced last year.

The breakdown of placements for various academic programs at IITM in 2023 revealed that 96 undergraduate students, 41 integrated undergraduate-postgraduate students, 70 postgraduate students (2-year program), 37 postgraduate students (3-year program), and 6 postgraduate students (5-year program) successfully secured placements.

(The above information has been provided by the IIT Alumni and FPJ has not confirmed the figures independently)