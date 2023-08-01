IIT Madras Calls For Applications As Tanzania Campus Opens In October; Deadline, Courses, And More

Hostel block of the IIT Madras Campus in Zanzibar | IIT Madras

The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT Madras) has called for applications to the courses being offered by its Zanzibar Campus, which is a partnership between the Governments of India, Zanzibar and IIT Madras. It will offer academic programs starting in October 2023.

The IIT Madras Zanzibar Campus offers a four-year Bachelor of Science degree in Data Science & AI or a two-year Master of Technology degree in Data Science & AI, depending on their eligibility and qualifications. The programmes are open to students of all nationalities, including Indians.

Apart from a comprehensive curriculum that includes all aspects of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, students will have access to several interesting opportunities during their course of study. These include study abroad/semester exchange programs with IITM’s partner institutions in the U.K. and Australia, among other countries, internships with various relevant companies, and a chance to meet some of the course requirements at the IIT Madras campus in Chennai, India.

Applications should be filed online. The last date to apply is August 5, 2023. Further information including fees, accommodation, and living costs, sample question papers, financial aid, and other details could be accessed by the students on the website: https://zanzibar.iitm.ac.in

Elaborating on the admission process, Prof. Preeti Aghalayam, Dean of the School of Engineering and Science and Director-in-charge, Zanzibar campus, IIT Madras, said, “The selection process will include a screening test (which is an aptitude test, covering mathematics, science, English and analytical ability), and interviews with faculty. Students who have cleared Class XII, Form VI or equivalent in the past three years are eligible to apply to the BS program while those with a 4 year UG degree in any engineering/science discipline may apply to the MTech program.”

Students in Zanzibar will also leverage IIT Madras’ innovation ecosystem on campus, and have a chance to interact with a vast network of IITM alumni. Financial assistance will also be available to deserving, meritorious students, deemed by the institute.

Interested students should apply immediately at: https://zanzibar.iitm.ac.in. Further information can be obtained by writing to the following email id - iitm_zanzibar@ge.iitm.ac.inor by contacting the following no:+91 90433 38564 (WhatsApp).

