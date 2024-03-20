IIT Madras Announces IIT JAM 2024 Results And Answer Key; Counseling To Begin On April 10 | Pixabay

Today, March 20, the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, announced the IIT Jam results for 2024. Together with the results, the institute has also released the IIT JAM final answer key for 2024. On the official website, jam.iitm.ac.in, candidates who took the exam can view their IIT JAM results 2024 and final answer key. The date of JAM 2024 was February 11.

On April 10, the IIT JAM 2024 counseling session for 2024–2025 will start. Counseling will take place in four sessions. There might be extra rounds if there are unfilled seats. Upon getting an offer in any round, applicants must check in to the official website and choose one of the following three options:

(A) Accept and freeze

(B) Accept with an upgrade or

(C) Reject and Quit.

IIT JAM 2024 result direct download link

Read Also IIT JAM 2024 Answer Key Objection Window Now Open At jam.iitm.ac.in

How to check the IIT JAM Result 2024?

The application number and password are necessary for candidates to access the IIT JAM 2024 results.

Go to jam.iitm.ac.in, the official website.

Click the JOAPS 2024 candidate portal link on the homepage.

Put in your login information.

Select the link for the JAM 2024 final marks.

Download the file, then print it off for later use.

According to the specified schedule, starting from April 2 until July 31, the scorecards for JAM 2024 will be uploaded. These scorecards show the All India Rank (AIR) and exam marks. Candidates can download the JAM 2024 scorecard from the official website of IIT.

