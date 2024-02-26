IIT JAM 2024 Answer Key Objection Window Now Open At jam.iitm.ac.in | Representative Image

The IIT Madras has declared the commencement of the objection window for the IIT JAM 2024 Answer Key, beginning on February 26, 2024. Candidates can raise objections to the Provisional Answer Key for IIT JAM 2024 from February 26 to February 28, 2024.

To raise objections against the Answer Key, students are required to provide their e-mail ID/Enrolment ID/mobile number/registration number along with the JOAPS Password on the official website at jam.iitm.ac.in.

For checking the IIT JAM 2024 Result, candidates should follow these steps:

Visit the official website: https://jam.iitm.ac.in/index.php.

Click on the candidate’s login portal on the homepage.

Enter the login credentials such as e-mail ID/Enrolment ID/mobile number/registration number and JOAPS Password.

The IIT JAM Result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and print a copy of it for future reference.

The Masters' Joint Admission Tests took place on February 11 and included three categories of objective questions: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) Questions.

The IIT JAM scores will determine admission to over 2000 seats in postgraduate programs such as M.Sc. and M.A. at IISc and various NITs, IIEST Shibpur, SLIET, and DIAT through Centralized Counselling for M.Sc / M.Sc. (Tech.) Admission (CCMN). Candidates who qualify JAM and fulfill the eligibility and special requirements through CCMN will be exempt from further written tests or interviews for admission.