IIT Kharagpur's E-Cell Launches 16th Entrepreneurship Awareness Drive, 7th Local Startups' Meet

The Entrepreneurship Awareness Drive (EAD) features a series of workshops and seminars from prominent personalities across the entrepreneurial world. | Special Arrangement

Kharagpur: In a vibrant effort to foster entrepreneurial spirit across India, the Entrepreneurship Cell (E-Cell) of IIT Kharagpur, running under the aegis of Rajendra Mishra School of Engineering Entrepreneurship (RMSOEE) is conducting the 16th edition of the nationwide Entrepreneurship Awareness Drive (EAD) and 7th edition of Local Startups’ Meet (LSM) this month.

Entrepreneurship Cell, IIT Kharagpur is one of India's largest student run non profit organizations, with a mission to build an enterprising India. This initiative not only highlights the importance of entrepreneurship in today's economy but also aims to connect budding entrepreneurs with vital resources and mentorship opportunities.

“Alchemy of Ambitious Aspirations” being the theme of this year's EAD/LSM, E-Cell of IIT Kgp justifies it's aim of fostering the spirit of entrepreneurship among the youth in campus and beyond.

The Entrepreneurship Awareness Drive (EAD) features a series of workshops and seminars from prominent personalities across the entrepreneurial world. These events attract students, aspiring entrepreneurs, and seasoned business leaders, creating a dynamic platform for knowledge sharing and networking. Participants engaged in insightful discussions about the challenges and opportunities within the startup ecosystem, emphasizing the need for innovation and resilience in the face of adversity. The Entrepreneurship Awareness Drive is taking place in 20 cities across the country, highlighting the focus of E-Cell IIT Kharagpur, on tier 2 cities as well.

Read Also 10 Best IITs In India As Per QS World University Asia Rankings 2025

The Local Startups' meet (LSM) is a well curated, invite only event consisting of eminent angel investors, venture capitalists, influencers along with early and alpha staged startups.

The main aim of this event is to promote startup culture and provide early staged startups with the opportunity to gain knowledge and expertise from top professionals, as well as pitch their idea in front of investors. Startups from diverse sectors can showcase their innovations, demonstrating the ingenuity and creativity thriving in the Indian Startup Landscape. LSM is conducted in all tier 1 cities of India, and is graced by the presence of over 110 Venture Capitalists.

With a rich legacy of fostering successful startups, E-Cell has become a beacon for young innovators. By fostering a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship, the E-Cell at IIT Kharagpur aims to contribute to India's economic growth and position the nation as a global leader in innovation.