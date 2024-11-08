10 Best IITs In India As Per QS World University Asia Rankings 2025

By: Sunidhi Vijay | Siksha M | November 08, 2024
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi bagged the top spot in India this year. The Institute ranked 44 in Asia and received 75.4 overall score.
IIT Bombay ranked 48 in Asia and scored 73.1. It fell from its previous top spot in India which was bagged by IIT Delhi for the year 2025.
IIT Madras clinched 56th rank in Asia, achieving an 69.6 overall score.
IIT Kharagpur was ranked 60th in Asia with an overall score of 68.8.
IIT Kanpur received 67th rank in Asia. The overall score of the Institute was 66.7.
IIT Guwahati ranked 104 in Asia and scored 56.2 points.
IIT Roorkee is next in the list with an overall score of 55.3. It ranked 108 in Asia.
IIT Indore ranked 254 in Asia and scored 33.5 overall points.
IIT BHU, Varanasi ranked 273 in Asia with a score of 30.9
IIT Gandhinagar ranked 302 in Asia. The institute scored an overall score of 28.5.
