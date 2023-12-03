IIT Kharagpur Bags 700+ Placement Offers On 1st Day Of Placement Session | File Image

Kolkata: Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur has bagged more than 700 placement offers including Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs) on the very first day of the placement session 2023, the institute said in a statement.



Students have received more than 19 international offers with some of them being offered more than Rs 1 crore CTC (cost to company) on the first day of the placement drive.



"More than 61 companies offered various roles to our students mainly in the profile of software, analytics, finance banking, consulting and core engineering which includes the Pre-placement offers from Apple, Arthur D Little, Da Vinci, Capital One, DE Shaw, EXL Services, Glean, Google, Graviton, Microsoft, Mckinsey, Quantbox, Databricks, Square point, TSM, Palo Alto and many more," the statement said on Saturday.



Companies are conducting the interviews in the hybrid mode with a significant number of companies present physically as well, the spokesperson of the premier institute said.



"Reaching out to many new companies with proper strategy has played a very crucial role to defeat the lean period of the market and upheld the legacy of the institute in this placement process," chairperson of Career Development Centre (CDC), IIT Kharagpur, Prof Rajib Maity said.



This year the Career Development Centre for the first time is organising "Academia Industry Conclave (AIC) 2023" where the basic motto is to bridge the gap between these two spheres.



Maity said, "The central idea is to provide a platform for the departments/centres/schools to showcase their strengths and achievements in front of potential industry partners and recruiters".



IIT Kharagpur Director Prof V K Tewari said, "Most of the prominent companies had already visited the campus for internship in the month of August 2023 and have also registered their presence for this placement season. The graduating batch of 2023-24 have shown great enthusiasm and constructive confidence towards this placement drive along with the companies who are eager to tap into the talent pool of this Institute."



Talking about the global economic situation which is a big concern, Tewari said "Even when the current placement season is slow, IIT Kharagpur standing tall with more than 700 offers on the first day of placement drive."

