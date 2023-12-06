IIT Kanpur's Placements: Day 1 Witnesses 485 Job Offers To Students

IIT Kanpur |

IIT Kanpur initiated its placement session with an impressive count of 485 job offers for students on the first day of campus placements. Among these placements, 428 students secured jobs through both campus placements and Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs).

An impressive 216 students excelled beyond conventional recruitment methods, securing PPOs from various national and international companies. Notably, 12 students received attractive international job offers during this phase.

Prof S Ganesh, the director of IIT Kanpur, emphasized the institution's commitment to providing quality education and creating avenues for successful careers. He expressed pride in the institute's dedication to fostering excellence and empowering students to thrive in their chosen fields.

Renowned industry names like Microsoft, Navi, Texas Instruments, Qualcomm, and Deutsche Bank emerged as top recruiters, highlighting the exceptional talent cultivated at IIT Kanpur.

Prof Raju Kumar Gupta, chairperson of the students' placement office, extended congratulations to all students securing placements and acknowledged the invaluable support from participating companies in shaping the future of the institution's bright and talented individuals.

Last year, the highest domestic offer received at IIT Kanpur stood at Rs 1.9 crore. Impressively, a total of 33 students accepted offers exceeding Rs 1 crore from diverse national and international organizations during that period.