 IIT Kanpur: Research Scholar Found Dead in Hostel
Pallavi Chilka, a 28-year-old postdoctoral researcher, was discovered hanging in her IIT Kanpur hostel room. Investigations are ongoing to unravel the circumstances of this heartbreaking incident.

Siksha MUpdated: Wednesday, December 20, 2023, 09:45 AM IST
Representative Image

In a shocking turn of events at IIT Kanpur, Pallavi Chilka, a postdoctoral research scholar from the Department of Biological Sciences and Bioengineering, was discovered dead in her hostel room on Tuesday. The 28-year-old researcher was found hanging from a fan by a concerned cleaning staff member who had attempted to contact her in the late afternoon, according to the report by PTI.

Investigations Underway

Upon the discovery, police revealed that Chilka's room was locked from the inside, prompting an immediate response. Authorities subsequently broke down the door, revealing the harrowing scene. As investigations continue, a forensic team is diligently reviewing the circumstances to determine the cause of her tragic death, as stated by IIT Kanpur.

Expressing deep sorrow, IIT Kanpur issued a statement, noting, "With Dr. Chilka’s passing away, the Institute lost a bright and promising young researcher." Originating from Cuttack in Odisha, Pallavi Chilka's unexpected demise has sent shockwaves throughout the academic community. As the institute and her peers grapple with the profound loss, further details on the incident remain anticipated.

