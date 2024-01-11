IIT Kanpur MTech Student Commits Suicide, Police Investigate Circumstances | Representational Image

Vikas Kumar Meena, a MTech student at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Kanpur), committed suicide last night. Vikas, an Uttar Pradesh native, was pursuing MTech in aerospace engineering at IIT Kanpur. The reason for suicide is not yet determined.

Students residing in the hostel discovered Vikas's body dangling from a ceiling fan and reported the crime. He was taken to a local hospital in a hurry, where the medical staff pronounced him dead.

Thirty-one-year-old Vikas was enrolled in his second year of an MTech program in aerospace engineering. He was the son of Lakshmi Vihar, Meerut, resident Nemchand Meena, as reported by Amar Ujala.

Assistant commissioner of police told TOI that around 9 PM at night, some students discovered Vikas's body hanging from a fan in his dorm room.

The kids who lived nearby claimed that they peeped into Vikas' room because they could not see any movement there. When the students noticed Vikas's body hanging, they alerted the relevant authorities. After that, the students transported him to a medical facility. He was thereafter sent to Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital in Kanpur, where Amar Ujala stated that he was pronounced deceased.

IIT Kanpur's statement

"An academically bright student, Vikas enrolled in an MTech degree program in 2021," stated IIT Kanpur. A forensic squad has evaluated the situation. To ascertain the most likely cause of death, the authorities are currently conducting additional investigation at the institute.

Post-mortem initiated

Vikas was "under stress," according to the police, for a few days. A post-mortem has been ordered for the body. Upon receipt of a complaint from Vikas' family, further action will be initiated.