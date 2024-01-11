Tragic Suicide of Lucknow University Student at Tilak Hostel Sparks Investigation | Representative Image

According to the police, a female student from Lucknow University's College of Arts and Craft allegedly committed suicide in her room at Tilak Hostel on campus by turning on her cellphone camera, which captured the entire incident.

On Wednesday night, she recorded the extreme step with her cellphone camera and hanged herself from a ceiling fan.

They claim that the deceased had a disagreement with a Varanasi resident, and that she most likely took this action out of frustration.

Three kids shared the room, and the incident happened when two of them were away. Upon their return from the market, the students discovered that the room was locked from the inside. The door was opened by smashing the windowpanes with assistance from the hostel workers.

Read Also Rising Student Suicides Prompt Urgent Call For Robust Mental Health Initiatives In India

In a statement, Additional DCP (Central) Manisha Singh claimed that the police team raced to the hostel as soon as they received information.

Body sent for post-mortem

Her body was taken down by the police and sent for a post-mortem examination. Singh told IANS, "The incident has been reported to her parents and local guardians."

According to a press release from Lucknow University spokesperson Durgesh Srivastava, the girl is a Prayagraj native and is enrolled in the fifth semester of a Bachelor of Fine Arts program.

"The police are looking into the matter, and the reason for the drastic measure was not yet clear," he continued.

(With inputs from IANS)