IIT Kanpur incubates Lucknow-based think tank to develop search engine for predictive policing, crime mapping

IIT Kanpur's Artificial Intelligence and Innovation-Driven Entrepreneurship (AIIDE) - Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Noida has incubated Lucknow-based think tank Future Crime Research Foundation (FCRF), which is working to develop first-of-its-kind AI-powered big data search engine to aid in policing.

The goal of the search engine is to make the investigation and policing process more efficient. It will combine the data from all the key stakeholders to create a first-of-its-kind search engine, which will help in predictive policing, crime mapping and analysis apart from the other services. With the rise in crime, the police and intelligence services are having difficult time combatting it. They are up against a difficult task in predicting crime and law and order issues.

A huge amount of crime data is available to the government in the form of case files, FIR, charge sheets, seizure memos, conviction memos, arrest memos, crime (case/incident) data, criminals' data, the data from the police stations records rooms and citizen complaint information.

Apart from data available with the Central and state agencies, mammoth data available with Banking, BFSI, ISP, Telecom, Transport and other crucial bodies goes unused. Internet is a new goldmine of data, the dark web, social media and other open-source platforms are full of data resources that are unexplored territory. With no integration, the true potential of data-based analysis remains untapped.



There is currently no platform that can make use of this data. Today's solutions work in silos; there is no platform that brings all of this data together in one location and uses data analysis to forecast future occurrences. The data analysis not only empowers law enforcement agencies to map crime patterns and behaviour but the solution will help corporate, banks, BFSI, Insurance and other institutions to counter rising frauds.



The FCRF is building a platform where data of all the vital organizations and institutions are linked. With the click of a button, they will be able to find complete details which will help in the investigation.

"We will collect all necessary data from many sources and create a single platform that can execute data analysis utilizing regression models, data mining, and artificial intelligence, as well as providing insights into the crime pattern that is unique to a given region," said Shashank Shekhar, Co-Founder, FCRF.



Shashank Shekhar explained that with our platform the police agency can do more advanced analyses, obtain a better knowledge of the factors that influence criminal behaviour, and better predict where and when crimes will occur.



The police force in India is frequently faced with health and social difficulties as a result of overburdening of work, necessitating the need for better resource allocation. As a result, any technology or policing system that allows for improved resource allocation is highly desirable.

Future Crime Research Foundation (FCRF) is a non-profit organization that strives to make India future-ready by making India more digitally aware and building an ecosystem of a cyber-safe India. Their mission is to provide deep research and insight into new-age threats and strengthen Indian states, industries, institutes, academia and society by knowledge sharing, capacity building, imparting skill and public outreach in the digital space.

FCRF believes in the idea of India taking a lead in the digital space. It aspires to make the country's critical infrastructures, business, corporate, institutions, and society ready to meet future challenges.



"We aim to assemble a strong, innovative, multi-disciplinary ecosystem to address future cybersecurity and privacy challenges faced by the centre, states, industries and individuals. Our area of focus remains in-depth study and research in the field of cybercrime, corporate fraud investigation, internal investigation, financial forensics, cyber law, Intellectual property domain, data protection, General Data Protection Regulation, Privacy, internet governance, smart manufacturing, forensic accounting and auditing, data breach, start-up policies, geopolitical analysis and public affairs," said Shashank Shekhar, co-founder, FCRF.



Last year, as a reward for its attempt in spreading cyber awareness amongst its readers, Future Crime Research Foundation (FCRC) was chosen as the top three finalists in the Cyber Awareness Category of DSCI Excellence Awards 2021.



FCRF has earlier created India's first search engine for Nodal officers and all India police station numbers. This is to help law enforcement agencies and common man to contact key person when in need.

Role Of Artificial Intelligence and Innovation-Driven Entrepreneurship (AIIDE) - Centre of Excellence (CoE).



The incubation with IIT-Kanpur's Artificial Intelligence and Innovation-Driven Entrepreneurship (AIIDE) - Centre of Excellence (CoE) will give an immense boost for creating this platform. The Uttar Pradesh government has entrusted IIT Kanpur and FICCI with the establishment of a world-class Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Noida in order to boost the innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystem via the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).



Over a five-year period, the Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Driven Entrepreneurship Centre of Excellence (AIIDE-CoE) will assist foster and incubate 250 firms in the AI/ML area. To aid accelerate product development, the businesses will have access to world-class infrastructure and lab facilities, as well as mentors and investors.



The centre serves to promote Uttar Pradesh's startup ecosystem in the field of artificial intelligence, as well as bridge the gap between academia and industry.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 07:03 PM IST