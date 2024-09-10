IIT Jodhpur Introduces AI Degree; JEE Scores Not Required

IIT Jodhpur Campus | IIT Jodhpur

The Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur (IIT Jodhpur), in partnership with Futurense Uni, has introduced Bachelor in Science (BSc/BS) in Applied AI and Data Science degree. Admission to the course will not require the submission of JEE scores. The application process will include a qualifying test, submission of an application form, and receipt of an offer letter from IIT Jodhpur.

The program is available to both students and working professionals and offers an online format with an optional campus immersion. The curriculum includes self-paced video lectures, quizzes, assignments, and live weekend sessions with faculty and industry professionals.

As per the institute, the degree is designed to address the surge in demand for professionals in the fields. The AI market size is projected to surge to 267 billion by 2027, growing at an annual rate of 33.2%, according to a Forbes report.

The program has a stackable degree model, which means that the students can obtain a Certification in the first year, a Diploma in the second, a BSc degree in the third, and a BS degree at the end of the fourth year.

Graduates who achieve at least a 60% average score and have two years of work experience post-degree may have the opportunity to pursue a Master's program at the IITs or top US universities without entrance exams.

The program's annual fee is Rs 1,09,000, which includes a Rs 10,000 application fee. Additional fees will apply for optional annual immersion activities that last for three to five days.