 IIT Jammu Opens Applications For Non-Teaching Positions At iitjammu.ac.in
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducation IIT Jammu Opens Applications For Non-Teaching Positions At iitjammu.ac.in

IIT Jammu Opens Applications For Non-Teaching Positions At iitjammu.ac.in

IIT Jammu invites applications for 59 non-teaching positions. Application deadline: Dec 16. Details on iitjammu.ac.in.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 05, 2023, 07:16 PM IST
article-image
IIT Jammu Opens Applications For Non-Teaching Positions | Representative Image

Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Jammu, has officially initiated the application process for several non-teaching positions, ushering in a golden opportunity for aspiring professionals. This recruitment drive, launched on November 5, aims to fill 59 vacancies and is set to close on December 16.

Vacancy Overview

IIT Jammu's recruitment campaign for 2023 started various positions, including Registrar, Senior Technical Officer, Laboratory Assistant, and more. The detailed list of vacancies can be found in the official website, iitjammu.ac.in.

Application Fee Structure

Application fee varies by job group.

Group A: ₹1000

Group B and C: ₹500

SC/ST, PwD, and women candidates exempt from the application fee.

These candidates must pay a non-refundable processing fee of ₹200.

How to Apply

To apply for these non-teaching positions, follow these simple steps:

1. Visit the official website at www.iitjammu.ac.in.

2. On the homepage, navigate to the "Jobs" section.

3. Click on the apply link for Non-teaching positions.

4. Complete the application form with the required details.

5. Pay the applicable application fee.

6. Upload all the necessary documents as per the guidelines.

7. Submit the form and make sure to retain a printout for future reference.

Read Also
IIT Jammu Recruitment 2020: IIT Jammu invites online applications for recruitment of 39 non-teaching...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CBSE Board Teacher Eligibility Test Schedule Revealed

CBSE Board Teacher Eligibility Test Schedule Revealed

JKSSB JE Result 2023 Announced: Check Your Scores At jkssb.nic.in

JKSSB JE Result 2023 Announced: Check Your Scores At jkssb.nic.in

AP EAMCET 2023: Special Round Of Counselling Announced By Department Of Technical Education

AP EAMCET 2023: Special Round Of Counselling Announced By Department Of Technical Education

University Of Lincoln Has Started Accepting Applications For PG Scholarship For Indian Students

University Of Lincoln Has Started Accepting Applications For PG Scholarship For Indian Students

Remembering Ex-Education Minister Siddhartha Shankar Ray: Here's A Look At His Educational Legacy

Remembering Ex-Education Minister Siddhartha Shankar Ray: Here's A Look At His Educational Legacy