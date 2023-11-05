IIT Jammu Opens Applications For Non-Teaching Positions At iitjammu.ac.in

IIT Jammu Opens Applications For Non-Teaching Positions | Representative Image

Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Jammu, has officially initiated the application process for several non-teaching positions, ushering in a golden opportunity for aspiring professionals. This recruitment drive, launched on November 5, aims to fill 59 vacancies and is set to close on December 16.

Vacancy Overview

IIT Jammu's recruitment campaign for 2023 started various positions, including Registrar, Senior Technical Officer, Laboratory Assistant, and more. The detailed list of vacancies can be found in the official website, iitjammu.ac.in.

Application Fee Structure

Application fee varies by job group.

Group A: ₹1000

Group B and C: ₹500

SC/ST, PwD, and women candidates exempt from the application fee.

These candidates must pay a non-refundable processing fee of ₹200.

How to Apply

To apply for these non-teaching positions, follow these simple steps:

1. Visit the official website at www.iitjammu.ac.in.

2. On the homepage, navigate to the "Jobs" section.

3. Click on the apply link for Non-teaching positions.

4. Complete the application form with the required details.

5. Pay the applicable application fee.

6. Upload all the necessary documents as per the guidelines.

7. Submit the form and make sure to retain a printout for future reference.

