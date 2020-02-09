IIT Jammu Recruitment 2020: IIT Jammu invites online applications for recruitment of 39 non-teaching posts

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jammu has invited online applications for the recruitment of several non-teaching posts. According to the official notification issued on the IIT Jammu website, there are a total of 39 vacancies. Application process will close on February 15, 5 pm. Candidates interested and eligible for the position can apply online at iitjammu.ac.in.
To be selected for the post candidates will have to qualify written test followed by interview. The exam dates are yet to be announced.
HSSC Recruitment 2020: Vacancy Details
Registrar: 01 Post
Scientific Officer: 01 Post
Technical Officer: 02 Posts
Assistant Executive Engineer (Electrical): 01 Post
Assistant Engineer (Civil): 01 Post
Junior Technical Superintendent (JTS): 16 Posts
Junior Engineer (Civil): 01 Post
Assistant Security, Fire & Safety Officer: 01 Post
Assistant Sports Officer: 01 Post
Caretaker-cum-Manager: 01 Post
Senior Laboratory Assistant (SLA): 04 Posts
Senior Assistant: 05 Posts
Junior Library Information Assistant: 01 Post
Junior Assistant: 03 Posts
Steps to apply for IIT Jammu recruitment:
Step 1: Visit the official website, iitjammu.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘staff recruitment’ under ‘careers’
Step 3: In the new page, scroll down to click on ‘application portal for online application’
Step 4: Click on ‘apply/ log-in’ under ‘non teaching positions’ link
