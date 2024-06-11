IIT JAM Second Admission list OUT, Check Important Dates Here

The Joint Admission Test (JAM) for Masters second admission list has been made public by the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT Madras). Applicants who took the exam can view the list by going to the JAM 2024 official website. Those that met the qualifying cutoff will be qualified to participate in the admissions counselling process. June 16, 2024 is the deadline for paying the seat booking money online for the second admission list.

For the academic year 2024–2025, JAM 2024 seeks to fill 3,000 spots in 89 postgraduate programmes at 21 IITs. The test was administered by the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras).

Admission Process

There will be four rounds in the admissions process, and if there are still openings, there may be more. Upon receiving an offer in any round, candidates must check in to the official website and select one of three options: (a) Accept and Freeze, (b) Accept with Upgrade, or (c) Reject and Quit. This decision must be made within the allotted time.

To confirm their revised seat assignment, candidates who chose Accept and Upgrade in the prior round should sign in to the portal.

Important Dates

Last Date for Online Payment of Seat Booking Fee for Second Admission List - June 16

Opening and Closing of Withdrawal Option - June 15 to July 01

Declaration of Third Admission List - June 21

Last Date for Online Payment of Seat Booking Fee for Third Admission List - June 25

Declaration of Fourth Admission List - July 05

Last Date for Online Payment of Seat Booking Fee for Fourth Admission List - July 08

Downloading of Offer Letters from the Candidate Portal - July 12