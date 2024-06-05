IIT Madras Hikes Tuition Fees, Student Community Condemns

IIT Madras | File

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) has increased the tuition fees for its post-graduation programmes. This decision will affect the newly admitted students in the MTech, MSc, and MA programmes.

The tuition fee for MTech has increased from Rs 5,000 to Rs 25,000, for MA from Rs 5,000 to Rs 20,000 and for MSc from Rs 3,000 to Rs 25,000.

In a social media post, Chintabar, an independent student community of the institute criticised this move.

“This represents a 400% increase for MTech, 300% for MA, and 733% for MSc compared to the previous year,” the post claimed.

The total institute fee paid by an MTech student in the first semester at the time of joining, including the deposit and one-time fees, has increased from Rs 23,650 to Rs 61,500.

The student community further claimed that despite these increases, the half-time teaching assistantship (HTTA) for MTech students remains at Rs 12,400 per month, with no recent increments.

“From last year onwards, the institute has also been admitting students under the non-HTTA category, who would not be receiving any fellowship from the institute,” the post read.

“This hike is not feasible for the students from economically weaker sections,” said a student at IIT-M who preferred to be anonymous.

Echoing similar sentiments, another student, preferring to be anonymous, said, “We are not getting even one-fourth of it (the new fee) as our stipend. This is also the reason we are not able to get a better QS ranking and be able to compete with the universities abroad.”

The Free Press Journal reached out to IIT-M officials for their comments, but no response has been received until the publication of this article.