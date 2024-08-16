 IIT JAM 2025: Subjects, Paper Pattern, Registration Details Inside!
IIT JAM 2025: Subjects, Paper Pattern, Registration Details Inside!

The registration process for IIT JAM 2025 is set to begin on September 3, 2024. The exam will be conducted in approximately 100 cities across Indian, in CBT mode.

Siksha MUpdated: Friday, August 16, 2024, 11:07 PM IST
article-image
IIT JAM 2025 |

IIT JAM 2025: IIT JAM is a gateway to premier institutes offering high-quality postgraduate education. These opportunities are open to all eligible students, regardless of nationality, with English as the medium of instruction. 

Degrees You Can Pursue Via IIT JAM 

M.Sc.

M.Sc. (Tech.)

MS (Research)

M.Sc. - M.Tech. Dual Degree

Joint M.Sc. - Ph.D.

M.Sc. - Ph.D. Dual Degree

Subject List 

Biotechnology 

Chemistry

Economics

Geology

Mathematical Statistics

Mathematics

Physics

The exam will be conducted on February 2, 2025, in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) across the above mentioned seven subjects.  It is set to administered in approximately 100 cities across India.

Candidates who wish to appear for the aforementioned entrance test need to fill out the registration form. The registration window for the IIT Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2025 is set to open on September 3, 2024.

Those who want to take the exam can apply at jam2025.iitd.ac.in, the official website.

It is important to note that the deadline to register oneself for the IIT JAM examinations is set to October 11, 2024. Candidates must check if they are eligible for the exam before filling out the registration form. 

The IIT JAM exam can be taken by candidates of all nationalities and has no age restrictions. Candidates completing their qualifying degrees in 2025 are also eligible to take the exam. 

Before keying in the details, one should keep the following items ready for a smooth and successful registration. 

Aadhar Card

PAN Card 

Digital HD Quality Photo

Digital Signature HD Quality Photo

Disability Certificate (if applicable)

Minority Certificate (if applicable) 

Address Proof 

Important Points To Note

1. Candidates must choose their email address with care, as all information related to the exam will be sent to this email address. 

2. Make sure to keep a check on your registered mobile number and email address.

3. One candidates must only fill out one application form.

4. Candidates must keep a check on the official websites for all the latest information related to the IIT JAM 2025 examination. 

