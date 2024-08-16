GATE 2025 Official Brochure OUT, Registrations From August 24, Check Application Procedures, Exam Dates & More

gate2025.iitr.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has released the official brochure for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 on August 15. The brochure contains information about eligibility, age limits, application procedures, exam dates and patterns, shift schedules, and more.

Applicants can access the brochure on the official website at gate2025.iitr.ac.in. The registration will open on August 24 and close on September 26, 2024, with application forms also being submitted through the same website.

GATE 2025 is scheduled for February 1, 2, 15, and 16, with two test sessions each day: one from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and the other from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The application deadline for GATE 2025 is September 26 without late fees and October 7 with late fees.

Here are the steps for submitting your GATE 2025 application:

Step 1: Visit the official website gate2025.iitr.ac in to submit the registration forms.

Step 2: Click the GATE 2025 registration link on the webpage.

Step 3: Enter the necessary information and upload documents on the newly opened page.

Step 4: Pay the application fee for GATE 2025, review the information in the form, and submit it.

Step 5: Print the GATE 2025 application confirmation page for your records.

The GATE 2025 admit card will be available for download on January 2 from the official GATE 2025 website. Candidates must submit one valid government-issued photo ID such as Aadhaar-UID (preferred), Aadhaar Virtual ID, Government-issued ID, Passport, PAN Card, Voter ID, or Driver’s License during the application process. On the day of the exam, students must bring their original ID proof along with the GATE 2025 admit card.

Exam Pattern

The GATE 2025 examination will consist of 30 test papers, and applicants are allowed to take one or two exam papers. There will be multiple-choice (MCQ), multiple select (MSQ), and numerical answer type (NAT) questions. The GATE 2025 format will be objective and all questions will be in English.

Multiple choice (MCQ), multiple select (MSQ), and numerical answer type (NAT) questions are the three categories of questions that will be included in GATE 2025. In multiple-choice questions, only one of the four options is right. In MSQs, one or more of the four choices are valid while for NAT questions, the answer must be entered via a virtual keypad.

Application Fee

During the regular online registration period, the application fee for all applicants, including international students, is Rs. 1800. However, female, SC, ST, and PwD candidates only need to pay Rs. 900.

