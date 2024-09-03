 IIT JAM 2025: Registration Window Opens; Check Detailed Schedule Here
IIT JAM 2025: Registration Window Opens; Check Detailed Schedule Here

Updated: Tuesday, September 03, 2024, 09:46 AM IST
Today, September 3, is the start date for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM 2025) online registration procedure. Candidates who are interested may submit their forms via jam2025.iitd.ac.in till October 11th. The exam is scheduled to be held on February 2 and will be administered by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi.

Eligibility Criteria

An undergraduate degree is the minimal amount of education needed to take the exam. Those in their last year of an undergraduate degree are also qualified to apply for the exam.

Application Fees

For candidates in the SC, ST, PwD, and female categories, the JAM 2025 application cost is ₹900 for one paper and ₹1,250 for two papers.
The application cost is ₹1,800 for one paper and ₹2,500 for two for all other candidates.

How to apply?

-Visit the official jam2025.iitd.ac.in website.
-Click the link to the JOAPS 2025 portal on the homepage.
-Register for the test by sending in the necessary data.
-Go into your account now.
-Complete the application for JAM 2025.
-Please upload your documents and pay the application cost.
-Save the confirmation page after submitting the form.

No GATE Score Required: IIT Madras & IIT Ropar Partner for Direct MS Admission in Data Science
Important Dates:

Registration begins: September 3

Registration closes: October 11

Edit window closes: November 18

Last date to upload OBC-NCL/EWS certificate: November 20

Confirmation of compensatory time/scribe assistance: December 30

Admit card: To be released in early January 2025

Exam: February 2

Result: March 19

Scorecards release: March 25

Portel for admission opens: April 2

