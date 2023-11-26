IIT JAM 2024 Exam Correction Window To Close Soon; Know More Here

GATE 2023 is a three-hour computer-based test with 65 questions (MCQs, MSQs, and NATs), 10 from general aptitude and 55 from the subject paper | Representative Image

The correction window for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM 2024) is set to be closed on November 30, 2023 at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras). The JAM 2024 exam is held to shortlist students for admissions to MSc, MSc Tech, MS Research, MSc-MTech dual degree, Joint MSc-PhD, and MSc-PhD dual degree programs at IITs and other participating institutes.

The JAM 2024 correction window opened on November 24, 2023, at joaps.iitm.ac.in. In addition to the relevant application fee difference, there is a fee of Rs. 300 for modifying the exam cities, test papers, category, and gender. By paying additional fees, candidates may also choose to change their gender or category.

“Applicants belonging to EWS/OBC-NCL category should submit a valid category certificate on or before December 20, 2023. If you are not able to upload a valid EWS / OBC-NCL Category Certificate in the portal within the given deadline, your category will be automatically changed to general category and will not be rejected,” the institute said.

Here Are The Steps To Modify

Step 1 - Go to the IIT JAM 2024 official website - joaps.iitm.ac.in.

Step 2 - Click on the link tab that is highlighted on the homepage.

Step 3 - Fill in your correct login credentials.

Step 4 - Click on it to open the correction window tab.

Step 5 - Make needed changes to the data on the application forms.

Step 6 - Check that all the information is accurate.

Step 7 - Click on the "Submit" button.

Step 8 - Save and download the copy for future reference.