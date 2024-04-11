IIT JAM 2024 Counseling Registration Begins; Check Seat Booking Fee, Schedule |

The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, has began the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2024 counseling process in online mode. Candidates who have obtained scores greater than or equal to the JAM 2024 cut-off marks of their particular category are eligible to apply for JAM 2024 counseling. Candidates can fill the IIT JAM 2024 counseling application form by visiting the official website - jam.iitm.ac.in. The deadline to submit the IIT JAM 2024 counseling form is April 24.

In IIT JAM 2024 counseling, candidates will be presented with three alternatives. The first, "Accept and freeze," entails reserving their seats by paying the seat booking fees upon accepting the option allocated to them. In "Accept and upgrade," candidates agree to the allotted option but keep an eye out for better opportunities in subsequent rounds, typically receiving higher preference in subsequent admission lists of IIT JAM 2024. Lastly, "Reject and quit" allows candidates to decline the allotted option and withdraw their name from the list.

Counselling Application Begins: April 10

JAM Counselling Application Deadline: April 24

Data Correction Deadline: April 24

JAM First Admission List: May 31

Last Date To Make Payments For Seat Booking: June 4

JAM Second Admission List: June 12

Last Date To Make Payments For Seat Booking: June 16

Opening Of Withdrawal Option: June 15

Closing Of Withdrawal Option: July 1

Publication Of Third Admission List: June 21

Last Date To Make Payments For Seat Booking: June 25

Publication Of The Fourth And Final Admission List: July 5

Last Date To Make Payments For Seat Booking: July 8

Downloading Of Offer Letters: July 12