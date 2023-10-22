 IIT JAM 2024 Application Due Date Extended To Oct 25
IIT JAM 2024 Application Due Date Extended To Oct 25

IIT JAM 2024 Application Due Date Extended To Oct 25

Indian Institute of Technology Madras re-extended the application deadline for the Joint Admission test for Masters to October 25 from October 20.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 22, 2023, 09:07 PM IST
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has extended the last date to register for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can fill out the IIT JAM 2024 application form through the official website, jam.iitm.ac.in. This is the second extension of the application.

Candidates who have completed an undergraduate degree or are currently studying in the final year of an undergraduate programme are eligible to apply for JAM 2024 examination.

Foreign Nationals with Indian degrees are eligible to apply, subject to the policy of the Admitting Institutes.

The entrance exam will be conducted for admission to around 3,000 seats in IITs, 2,000 seats in the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), and counselling through CCMN for the academic year 2024-25. JAM scores will be used for admission to programmes such as MSc, MSc (Tech), MS Research, MSc-MTech, dual degree, joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD dual degree.

Steps to apply to IIT JAM

Step 1: Visit the JOAPS portal or jam.iitm.ac.in

Step 2: Fill the application with the required details

Step 3: Upload photograph, signature, and other documents like certificate (for OBC-NCL / EWS / SC / ST / PwD)

Step 4: Pay the JAM 2024 application fee online

Step 5: Submit and download the application form

