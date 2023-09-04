Registration for IIT JAM 2024 Begins Tomorrow At jam.iitm.ac.in

IIT JAM 2024 registration | Unsplash (Representational Pic)

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras will begin the registration process for IIT JAM 2024 on September 5, 2023. Interested candidates can apply for Joint Admission test for master's programme through the official website of IIT JAM at jam.iitm.ac.in. The last date to apply for the IIT JAM exam 2024 is October 13, 2023. The admit card will be available on January 8, 2024.

IIT JAM 2024 exam date

The IIT JAM examination will be conducted on February 11. The results for the same will be announced on March 22, 2024.

Eligibility criteria

Those candidates who have completed an undergraduate degree or currently studying in the final year of undergraduate (UG) programme are eligible to apply for JAM 2024 examination.

Application fee

For Female/ SC/ ST/ PwD category candidates the application fees for one paper is ₹900 and two papers is ₹1250.

For all others ₹1800 for one paper and ₹2500/- for two papers.

If candidates wish to change exam cities /test papers /category /gender they need to pay ₹300 apart from the applicable difference in Application fee.

Steps to apply for IIT JAM 2024:

Visit the official site of IIT JAM at jam.iitm.ac.in.

Click on IIT JAM 2024 registration link available on the home page.

Register yourself and click on submit.

Once done, login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of IIT JAM.

