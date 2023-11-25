IIT JAM 2024 Application Correction Window To Close On November 30, Check How to Modify Details Here

IIT Madras | Facebook/@IITMadras

On November 30, the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM 2024) correction facility will close at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras). Admission to MSc, MSc Tech, MS Research, MSc-MTech dual degree, Joint MSc-PhD, and MSc-PhD dual degree programs at IITs and other participating institutes is held for JAM 2024.

On November 24, the JAM 2024 correction window opened at joaps.iitm.ac.in. In addition to the relevant application fee difference, there is a fee of Rs 300 for modifying the exam cities, test papers, category, and gender. By paying additional fees, candidates may also choose to change their gender or category.

“Applicants belonging to EWS/OBC-NCL category should submit a valid category certificate on or before December 20, 2023. If you are not able to upload a valid EWS / OBC-NCL Category Certificate in the portal within the given deadline, your category will be automatically changed to general category and will not be rejected,” the institute said.

Steps to Modify

Go to the IIT JAM 2024 official website.

Choose the link tab that is highlighted on the homepage.

Give your login information when asked.

Click on it to open the correction window tab.

Make changes to the data on the application forms.

Check that all the information is accurate.

Press the "Submit" button.

Print a copy after downloading it for your records.