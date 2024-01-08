IIT JAM 2024 Admit Card To Release Today | Representative image

The admit card for the Joint Admission exam for Masters (JAM) 2024 is scheduled to be released by the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT Madras) today.

When the hall passes become available, those who have enrolled for the test can view them on the official website. The exam is scheduled on February 11, 2024, with two shifts: biotechnology, economics, mathematical statistics, physics, and chemistry and geology in the morning and mathematics, physics, and chemistry in the afternoon.

Candidates will have access to their answers and the answer key after the test. Scorecards will be made available on April 2 and the results will be published on March 22. On April 10, the admissions application process will open.

Steps to download admit card

Visit jam.iitm.ac.in to access the official IIT JAM 2024 website.

To download the JAM admission card, click the provided link.

The screen will display a new window.

Log in with your credentials.

The 2024 IIT JAM admission card will appear on the screen.

Download it and store it for later use.

Eligibility Criteria

All citizens, both Indian and foreign, are eligible to participate in JAM 2024; there is no age limit. At the undergraduate level, there will be seven Test Papers for this computer-based test (CBT). Three different question kinds will appear on test papers: multiple choice (MCQ), multiple select (MSQ), and numerical answer type (NAT) questions. Applicants are permitted to take ONE or TWO test papers.