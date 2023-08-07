IIT Madras To Conduct JAM 2024 On February 11, Registration Starts From September 5

IIT Madras | File

In a recent development, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has announced that it will be conducting the Joint Admission Test for M.Sc. (JAM) 2024 on February 11. Eligible candidates will be able to apply on the official website, jam.iitm.ac.in. The last date to apply is October 13, 2023.

JAM 2024 will be held as a Computer-Based Test in seven test papers including Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS, and Physics (PH) in more than 100 cities across the country.

Eligibility Criteria:

According to the JAM 2024 eligibility criteria, candidates who have completed an undergraduate degree or are currently studying in the final year of undergraduate programmes are eligible to apply for the exam. In addition, there is no age limit and foreign nationals with Indian degrees can also apply.

JAM 2024 Important Dates:

JAM 2024 registration begins - September 5, 2023

JAM 2024 registration ends - October 13, 2023

JAM 2024 exam date - February 11, 2024

Through JAM 2024, students will get admission to MSc, MSc (Tech), MSc-MTech Dual Degree, MS (Research), Joint MSc - PhD, and MSc - PhD Dual Degree programmes. 3,000 seats in various postgraduate programmes at the IITs and over 2,000 seats at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and National Institutes of Technology (NITs), IIEST Shibpur, Sant Longowal Institute of Engineering and Technology (SLIET), and DIAT through CCMN will be on offer. JAM 2024 score is only valid for one ye

Candidates aiming to appear for JAM 2024 are advised to keep a close watch on the official website for updates and announcements.