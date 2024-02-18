IIT Hyderabad Opens Applications for SURE Internships

IIT Hyderabad | Official Website

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Hyderabad, has unveiled its Undergraduate Research Exposure (SURE) programme, a summer internship initiative aimed at providing an enriching research experience to eligible candidates. Here are the details:

Internship Details:

Number of Intake:

A total of 200 interns will be selected, with 50 exclusive slots reserved for female candidates.

Duration:

The internship spans 1-2 months, anticipated to run from May 15, 2024, to July 14, 2024.

Accommodation and Food:

Hostel accommodation is provided to interns. However, interns are responsible for covering mess charges.

Amount of Fellowship:

Each intern will receive Rs 15,000 for the entire duration of two months. Alternatively, they can opt for Rs 7,500 per month for one month, or Rs 10,000 for one-and-a-half months.

Eligibility Criteria:

Applicants must meet the following criteria:

First-year MSc (Maths/Physics/Chemistry/Biology) or MA first year.

2nd/3rd Year BTe/BDes (All branches).

3rd/4th Year Integrated BTech, MTech program.

Must rank among the top 20% based on CGPA/% score in all previous years, certified by the head of the institute/principal at the time of application.

Must be a full-time/regular student throughout the internship period.

Must commit to working full-time for the internship (minimum one month). Part-time/online internships are not permitted.

Read Also UPSC Releases Interview Schedule For Civil Services Exam 2023

Selection Process:

The selection process involves:

Preliminary screening of applications.

Online interviews by department/mentor faculty-wise as per the department's discretion.

Selection based on academic performance, additional achievements, and interview performance.

Notification of Selection:

Selected candidates will be notified via email. Additionally, the final list of interns will be published on the SRC Office webpage under the News/Announcement section.

This internship promises to be an exciting opportunity for aspiring researchers, fostering innovation and academic excellence at IIT Hyderabad.