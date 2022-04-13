IIT-Hyderabad holds first National Symposium on Quantum Enabled Science and Technology

International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad (IIITH) hosted its first national symposium under the Quantum Enabled Science and Technology (QuEST) program initiated by DST from April 11-13, 2022.

The Symposium was conducted by the national coordinator of QuEST, Professor Arun K Pati from HRI, Prayagraj, and Prof Apoorva Patel from IISc, Bangalore, who is also the co-ordinator of QuEST.

The same was hosted by IIITH's Centre for Quantum Science and Technology (CQST).

QuEST's hybrid model brought together academic and industry researchers from across the country and included reviews/tutorials as well as talks.

Prof Pati said, "Over the past 3 decades, the field of Quantum Computing and Quantum Information has evolved from theoretical possibilities to real practical applications. Keeping that in view, the Department of Science and Technology (DST) initiated the Quantum Enabled Science and Technology (QuEST) program. QUEST is poised toward making India Quantum ready and moving forward for the larger National Quantum Mission."

IIIT Hyderabad has developed a strong group in its CQST and aspires to play a key role in the country.

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 01:48 PM IST