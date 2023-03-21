IIT Guwahati to release JAM Result 2023 tomorrow, March 22 on jam.iitg.ac.in

JAM 2023 are scheduled to be released on March 22 | Representational pic

IIT Joint Admission Test (JAM) results are scheduled to be announced tomorrow on March 22 on the official website at jam.iitg.ac.in.

Applicants who appeared for the IIT JAM 2023 will be able to check their results tomorrow.

The results will be declared by IIT Guwahati, the authorised body responsible for conducting JAM exams.

IIT JAM 2023 exam was conducted on February 12, 2023, across different centres.

The Computer Based Test (CBT) was conducted in different subjects, like Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Geology, Mathematical Statistics, Mathematics, and Physics.

Steps to download IIT JAM 2023 results in

Go to the official website of IIT JAM-jam.iitg.ac.in

IIT JAM 2023 Result link will appear on the screen.

Once redirected to the new login page, key in your required credentials like enrollment number, and DOB.

IIT JAM 2023 Result will be displayed on the screen

Download the Result and take a printout of the same for future use.