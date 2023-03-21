 IIT Guwahati to release JAM Result 2023 tomorrow, March 22 on jam.iitg.ac.in
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationIIT Guwahati to release JAM Result 2023 tomorrow, March 22 on jam.iitg.ac.in

IIT Guwahati to release JAM Result 2023 tomorrow, March 22 on jam.iitg.ac.in

Applicants who appeared for the IIT JAM 2023 will be able to check their results tomorrow. The results will be declared by IIT Guwahati, the authorised body responsible for conducting JAM exams.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 21, 2023, 01:48 PM IST
article-image
JAM 2023 are scheduled to be released on March 22 | Representational pic

IIT Joint Admission Test (JAM) results are scheduled to be announced tomorrow on March 22 on the official website at jam.iitg.ac.in.

Applicants who appeared for the IIT JAM 2023 will be able to check their results tomorrow.

The results will be declared by IIT Guwahati, the authorised body responsible for conducting JAM exams.

IIT JAM 2023 exam was conducted on February 12, 2023, across different centres.

The Computer Based Test (CBT) was conducted in different subjects, like Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Geology, Mathematical Statistics, Mathematics, and Physics.

Read Also
IIT-JAM 2023 results be out on March 22 at jam.iitg.ac.in; click here for more details
article-image

Steps to download IIT JAM 2023 results in

Go to the official website of IIT JAM-jam.iitg.ac.in

IIT JAM 2023 Result link will appear on the screen.

Once redirected to the new login page, key in your required credentials like enrollment number, and DOB.

IIT JAM 2023 Result will be displayed on the screen

Download the Result and take a printout of the same for future use.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IIT Kanpur to release GATE 2023 scorecard today at gate.iitk.ac.in; click for latest updates

IIT Kanpur to release GATE 2023 scorecard today at gate.iitk.ac.in; click for latest updates

IIT Kanpur: FIR filed against 3 students for stabbing junior at college concert

IIT Kanpur: FIR filed against 3 students for stabbing junior at college concert

IIT Guwahati to release JAM Result 2023 tomorrow, March 22 on jam.iitg.ac.in

IIT Guwahati to release JAM Result 2023 tomorrow, March 22 on jam.iitg.ac.in

BSEB Bihar Board class 12th results 2023 to be out today at 2 PM, click here to check results

BSEB Bihar Board class 12th results 2023 to be out today at 2 PM, click here to check results

Education on wheels: Bringing Sanskrit learning to doorsteps in Jammu villages

Education on wheels: Bringing Sanskrit learning to doorsteps in Jammu villages