 IIT-JAM 2023 results be out on March 22 at jam.iitg.ac.in; click here for more details
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationIIT-JAM 2023 results be out on March 22 at jam.iitg.ac.in; click here for more details

IIT-JAM 2023 results be out on March 22 at jam.iitg.ac.in; click here for more details

The results for JAM 2023 are scheduled to be released on March 22, as per the latest update by IIT Guwahati. Candidates who appeared for the exam on February 12 can check their results on the official website-jam.iitg.ac.in.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, March 19, 2023, 01:50 PM IST
article-image
JAM 2023 are scheduled to be released on March 22 | Representational pic

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is soon going to release the results of the Joint Admissions Test for Masters (JAM) exam 2023 by next week.

The results for JAM 2023 are scheduled to be released on March 22, as per the latest update by IIT Guwahati. Candidates who appeared for the exam on February 12 can check their results on the official website-jam.iitg.ac.in.

Read Also
GATE 2023 results: IIT Kanpur releases toppers list, check here
article-image

As per the schedule online application for admission will begin on April 11 and will close on April 25, 2023.

Steps to download IIT JAM 2023 results in

Go to the official website of IIT JAM-jam.iitg.ac.in

IIT JAM 2023 Result link will appear on the screen.

Once redirected to the new login page, key in your required credentials like enrollment number, and DOB.

IIT JAM 2023 Result will be displayed on the screen

Download the Result and take a printout of the same for future use.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IIT Madras begins admissions for MA Course through GATE 2023 Scores, Check details here

IIT Madras begins admissions for MA Course through GATE 2023 Scores, Check details here

IIT-JAM 2023 results be out on March 22 at jam.iitg.ac.in; click here for more details

IIT-JAM 2023 results be out on March 22 at jam.iitg.ac.in; click here for more details

NATA 2023: CoA releases new exam date; check details

NATA 2023: CoA releases new exam date; check details

Meghalaya students tour of UP as part of YuvaSangam; @EduMinOfIndia shares pic

Meghalaya students tour of UP as part of YuvaSangam; @EduMinOfIndia shares pic

NEET-UG to be held only once every year? Government responds

NEET-UG to be held only once every year? Government responds