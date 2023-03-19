IIT-JAM 2023 results be out on March 22 at jam.iitg.ac.in; click here for more details

JAM 2023 are scheduled to be released on March 22 | Representational pic

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is soon going to release the results of the Joint Admissions Test for Masters (JAM) exam 2023 by next week.

The results for JAM 2023 are scheduled to be released on March 22, as per the latest update by IIT Guwahati. Candidates who appeared for the exam on February 12 can check their results on the official website-jam.iitg.ac.in.

As per the schedule online application for admission will begin on April 11 and will close on April 25, 2023.

Steps to download IIT JAM 2023 results in

Go to the official website of IIT JAM-jam.iitg.ac.in

IIT JAM 2023 Result link will appear on the screen.

Once redirected to the new login page, key in your required credentials like enrollment number, and DOB.

IIT JAM 2023 Result will be displayed on the screen

Download the Result and take a printout of the same for future use.