IIT Guwahati Student Develops Cost-Effective IoT Water Quality Monitoring Device

Guwahati, Jan 25 (IANS) A student at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has developed a water quality monitoring device that is highly cost-effective and integrated with IOT (Internet of Things). The R-SAM-PRO device comprehensively addresses critical water and sanitation needs with technological innovation, integrating IoT, multiple sensors, and AI readiness for advanced water quality monitoring.

The system's real-time data provision is crucial for environmental conservation and resource management.

Its affordability and user-friendly design make it highly accessible, with potential for widespread adoption, especially in resource-limited settings, significantly enhancing water quality monitoring practices.

"Our product's impact on social communities lies in its affordability, accessibility, and real-time data transmission capabilities. By providing a cost-effective, multi-parametric, IoT-enabled solution, we aim to empower communities and authorities with the tools needed for effective water resource management and remediation," said Satyam, a PhD Scholar at the varsity's Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering.

The device won him the "Best Product Design" award under the category of Water and Sanitation, at the prestigious Vishwakarma Awards 2023, organised by the IIT-Delhi in partnership with Maker Bhavan Foundation and the WIN Foundation.

This competition aimed to identify and support the brightest minds in technology innovation from science and engineering colleges across India.

The theme for 2023 was 'Water & Sanitation, Clean Technology & Smart Mobility'.

"Satyam's project, a beacon of technological advancement, reflects a deep understanding of the challenges faced in water resource management, particularly in developing nations. The system's affordability, accessibility, and real-time data transmission capabilities are not just a testament to his technical prowess but also his commitment to societal betterment," said Prof. Sanjukta Patra, Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering, IIT-Guwahati.

Satyam said his inspiration to develop the device was "led by the critical issue of water pollution, especially in developing countries. My aim was to empower communities and authorities for effective water resource management".

The IoT-enabled real-time water monitoring system comes with integrated GPS, diverse sensors, hybrid power system, advanced data retrieval.