IIT Guwahati Partners With State Government To Implement National Education Policy 2020

Aligned with the state government's commitment to implementing the National Education Policy 2020 at the grassroots level, the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati has partnered with the state government to spearhead several mentoring and training initiatives for educators and students.

In its latest initiatives, the institute arranged a specialized five-day orientation program for 110 school students on February 5th, 2024. The event was graced by the esteemed presence of Shri Keshab Mahanta, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Minister of Science and Technology, and Minister of Information Technology, Govt. of Assam. This took place alongside an ongoing comprehensive five-day residential teacher training program.

Speaking about IIT Guwahati's participation in mentoring the school teachers and students of Assam, Prof. Rajeev Ahuja, Officiating Director, IIT Guwahati, said, "Aligned with the National Education Policy 2020, I am sure these programs will equip both educators and learners with the essential skills and knowledge needed for success in today's dynamic world.”

IIT Guwahati, in partnership with the Assam Science Technology & Environment Council (ASTEC), Govt. of Assam, launched a transformative 5-day orientation program for 110 school students from across the state on 5th February 2024.

The program was inaugurated in the presence of Keshab Mahanta, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Minister of Science and Technology, and Minister of Information Technology, Govt. of Assam.

This initiative, known as Mukhya Mantri Bigyan Pratibha Sandhan, aimed to bridge the gap between exceptional students and opportunities for developing their research and innovation skills. Approximately 45% of the selected students were female, aligning with the state government’s efforts to increase female participation in STEM subjects.

Selected students participated in a one-week Residential Fellowship Camp at IIT Guwahati and will now proceed to the next stage at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore, in collaboration with Karnataka State Council of Science & Technology. This mentorship program is designed to offer students comprehensive guidance, resources, and hands-on experience in their chosen scientific fields.

The program plans to select over 100 students annually from the state, with the top 15 students participating in the state-level Children’s Science Congress and another 15 in the state-level Aryabhatta Science Centres. The remaining 70 students will undergo science talent search tests and interact with experts.

The program aimed to identify and expose talented students to the right mentors, facilitating a clear understanding of their interests and growth potential.

It included mentorship for the selected students and exposure to various scientific fields. A major highlight of the program was the live interaction with the Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, who encouraged students to explore opportunities in the field of science and technology for their future growth.

He also praised IIT Guwahati for its role in nurturing innovation and excellence in education. Additionally, IIT Guwahati conducted a 5-day residential teachers' training program to equip teachers with the skills and knowledge required to promote innovation and experiential learning in schools.

The program, conducted in two batches, empowered teachers to set up Tinkering Labs, conduct sessions with students, and introduce experiential learning methodologies.

It included training in various STEM topics and practical projects, allowing teachers to gain substantial knowledge and implement the curriculum in their schools. The program saw robust participation from educators across all 33 districts of Assam.

(The above data is entirely based on the press release shared by the institute)