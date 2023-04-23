 IIT Delhi recruitment: application open for 66 non academic posts at home.iitd.ac.in
IIT Delhi recruitment: application open for 66 non academic posts at home.iitd.ac.in

Eligible candidates can submit their forms up to May 12 on the recruitment portal of the institute.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, April 23, 2023, 08:25 PM IST
IIT Delhi recruitment | Representational pic

New Delhi: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi is accepting online applications for 66 non-teaching vacancies at the institute.

Eligible candidates can submit their forms up to May 12 on the recruitment portal of the institute at home.iitd.ac.in/jobs-iitd

Here are the details of vacancies:

Technical Assistant: 30

Junior Technical Officer: 18

Technical Officer: 14

Junior Superintendent (Hospitality): 3

Medical Officer (Psychiatry): 1

Eligibility criteria are different for each post. Candidates should refer to the advertisement for detailed information.

Link to check notification and apply online

“Candidates should read carefully the requisite minimum essential qualifications, age and eligibility, experience criteria etc. laid down in the advertisement before applying for these posts. Since all the applications will be screened on the basis of data submitted by the candidate in the online application form, the candidates must satisfy themselves of the eligibility for the position to which they are applying,” IIT Delhi said.

“Application once submitted cannot be altered/ resubmitted, under any circumstances. Further, no request with respect to making changes in any data/ particular entered by the candidate in the Online Application will be entertained, once the application is submitted successfully. Therefore, please keep all data/ details ready before you start filling up the Online Application. Candidates are advised to use Mozilla Firefox for filling the online application form,” it added.

