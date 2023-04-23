IIT Patna recruitment: application open for 109 Junior technician posts, direct link here

Patna: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT, Patna) has started applications process from candidates for Junior Technician and other posts.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of IIT Patna at iitp.ac.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 109 posts in the organisation.
The registration process was started on April 20 and will end on May 15, 2023.
Vacancy Details
Deputy Registrar: 2 posts
Superintending Engineer: 1 post
Deputy Librarian: 1 Post
Technical Officer / Scientific Officer: 3 Posts
Medical Officer: 3 Posts
Assistant Registrar: 5 Posts
Junior Engineer: 4 Posts
Junior Technical Superintendent: 17 posts
Physical Training Instructor: 1 Post
Senior Library Information Assistant: 1 Post
Junior Superintendent: 7 Posts
Junior Accountant: 8 Posts
Junior Mechanic/Junior Technician: 27 Posts
Junior Assistant: 14 Posts
Junior Attendant (Multi Skilled): 14 Posts
Public Relation Officer(on contract): 1 Post
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the
Detailed Notification available here.
Application Fees
The candidates are required to apply through online with complete information and attachments. Candidates applying for more than one post are required to pay application fees for each applied posts.
Steps to apply for IIT Patna Recruitment 2023:
Go to the official website of IIT Patna at iitp.ac.in.
find the career/recruitment page on the official website.
Complete the Application Form by giving all the required details.
Upload the necessary documents.
Pay Application Fees for particular posts via online.
