IIT Patna recruitment: application open for 109 Junior technician posts, direct link here

The application portal will be open till April 11. | Representational

Patna: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT, Patna) has started applications process from candidates for Junior Technician and other posts.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of IIT Patna at iitp.ac.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 109 posts in the organisation.

The registration process was started on April 20 and will end on May 15, 2023.

Vacancy Details

Deputy Registrar: 2 posts

Superintending Engineer: 1 post

Deputy Librarian: 1 Post

Technical Officer / Scientific Officer: 3 Posts

Medical Officer: 3 Posts

Assistant Registrar: 5 Posts

Junior Engineer: 4 Posts

Junior Technical Superintendent: 17 posts

Physical Training Instructor: 1 Post

Senior Library Information Assistant: 1 Post

Junior Superintendent: 7 Posts

Junior Accountant: 8 Posts

Junior Mechanic/Junior Technician: 27 Posts

Junior Assistant: 14 Posts

Junior Attendant (Multi Skilled): 14 Posts

Public Relation Officer(on contract): 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the

Detailed Notification available here.

Application Fees

The candidates are required to apply through online with complete information and attachments. Candidates applying for more than one post are required to pay application fees for each applied posts.

Steps to apply for IIT Patna Recruitment 2023:

Go to the official website of IIT Patna at iitp.ac.in.

find the career/recruitment page on the official website.

Complete the Application Form by giving all the required details.

Upload the necessary documents.

Pay Application Fees for particular posts via online.