IIT Delhi Launches Fourth Batch of AI Certificate Program in Machine Learning; All Details Inside!

IIT Delhi |

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) has launched the fourth batch of its Certificate Programme in Machine Learning and Deep Learning.

This program aims to give candidates the up-to-date abilities and comprehensive information in the fields of artificial intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML).

Program Details

This program is designed by IIT Delhi experts. The six-month Certificate Programme in Machine Learning and Deep Learning comprises of coursework that covers important facets of both machine learning and deep learning.

Python, Data Processing, Data Analysis, Neural Networks, Deep Learning, Architectures and Recent Advances, and Natural Language Processing are just a few of the topics that learners will study. The course will be distributed directly to devices (D2D) and run through the Interactive Learning (IL) platform.

This will consist of three weeks of capstone project work, 76 hours of online and self-paced study, a masterclass, and an immersion session for interaction between students and professors on the IIT Delhi campus.

What Will Students Achieve From The Program?

"Through this programme, learners will develop proficiency in efficient Python programming, mastering the skills to effectively load and pre-process data from both online and offline databases using the Pandas library. They will delve into the fundamental principles and challenges of machine learning, designing, and training neural networks with the powerful Keras and TensorFlow modules," the official statement read.

"By the end of the program, learners will be equipped to design and implement a range of machine learning and deep learning techniques, applying them to real-world problems and applications," it added.

Speaking at the announcement of the fourth batch, Dr. Manav Bhatnagar, Head CEPQIP, Brigadier Bhopinder Singh Chair Professor, Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT Delhi, said, "At IIT Delhi, our mission is to deliver education that is at the forefront of innovation, aligning with the evolving needs of the industry. As machine learning and Deep Learning continue to revolutionise industries worldwide, our certificate programme is designed to provide learners with a rigorous and comprehensive education that combines theoretical foundations with practical expertise."