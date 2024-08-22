Mumbai: Mithibai College Students Continue To Face Sexual Harassment By Infamous 'Yellow Shirt Guy', Several Come Forward To Share Their Horrific Experiences | Andheriwestshitposting/Instagram

After the recent reports of college students coming forward and sharing their experiences about facing harassment outside Mithibai college and on the way to Vile Parle East station, many have also come forwarded to share about a man who purposely 'bump' into girls while they are on their way to the station.

According to the report, there's a man in yellow shirt who purposely bumps into girls and touches them inappropriately. He does this repeatedly and takes rounds from one end of the footpath to the other.

The incidents and image of the man was shared to an Instagram account @andherwestshitposting who also first reported the alleged sexual harassment outside the college.

The post shared by a student of Mithibai College who chose to remain anonymous further talks about her encounter with the man. According to her, she and her friend were walking towards the Vile Parle East station when the man bumped into her friend and touched her inappropriately. They let the matter go thinking it was a mistake because the area was crowded. However, the same happened again the next day with her in the morning and then again in the afternoon.

The girl understanding that it was the same guy wearing the yellow shirt observed him and found that he was following the same pattern with various other girls taking that footpath as well. His pattern is same - he waits for the area to get a bit crowded, then walks in the opposite direction of the girls, tries to bump into them and in that lieu, touches them inappropriately.

Apparently, the man is infamous as 'yellow shirt guy' in Mithibai College about whom even the authorities have warned the students.

According to the post, the college has also lodged multiple complaints against him for which he has been arrested and sent to jail but he's let out every three months for him to repeat the same thing over and over again.

"When we asked the college to take stricter action we were told that even the police is 'fed up' and 'frustrated' with his acts and that he does this on purpose to go to jail and get free food," the post concluded.

The incident was confirmed by several others as well.

"He has been doing this since years. I recognise this guy from 2018. He walks fast, touches girls, goes on the footpath across the college and masturbates. We did complain to the college authorities too and nothing happened. Infact this one time I was walking to college and was near the bhaidas gate. A girl (maybe in junior college) was walking in front of me and this man walked past her. I couldn't see much because I was on my phone but she suddenly screamed. I asked her what was up. Her literal words were "he showed me his private parts didi" I was numb," a comment under the post read.

The Mumbai police have called to take appropriate action against the man who has been doing this since years now to girls. In the wake of RG Kar and Badlapur incident, these reveal a shocking face of women security in the nation.