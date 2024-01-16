IIT Delhi Launches Executive Programme For Tech Product Management

IIT Delhi | Photo: Representative Image

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) has announced the launch of the inaugural batch of Executive Programme for Tech Product Management aimed at addressing the growing need for adept leaders. This programme is designed to equip participants with the expertise to conceive, develop, launch, and proficiently manage tech products in the ever-evolving digital era.

IIT Delhi's Executive Programme for Tech Product Management is contextually designed to meet the specific challenges and opportunities arising in today's rapidly evolving tech landscape. By seamlessly blending IIT Delhi's academic excellence with industry insights, the programme offers a comprehensive curriculum, providing professionals with the essential tools to excel in the competitive field of tech product management. The programme is tailored for mid-career professionals to augment their managerial skills or transition into roles that require a strong understanding of both technology and business.

Modules in the programme

The five-month online programme includes modules on Product Ideation, Strategy, Product Roadmap, Product Design and Discovery, Product Development, Product Marketing, etc., that will equip learners with the knowledge and skills needed to navigate the complexities of tech product management successfully. Upon completion of the Executive Programme for Tech Product Management, learners can explore a career as Technical Product Managers, Product Marketers, Business Analysts, Product Analytics Managers, Product Owners, etc.

Speaking at the announcement, Dr. Biswajita Parida, Assistant Professor, IIT Delhi, expressed the institution's commitment to fostering innovation and excellence. "In the rapidly evolving technological landscape, organisations require leaders capable of not just keeping pace with changes but also propelling innovation forward. The Executive Programme for Tech Product Management is meticulously crafted to close the divide between technical proficiency and managerial acumen, empowering participants to effectively lead and thrive in the dynamic realm of technology.

Participants will gain insights into non-core functions essential for supporting the operational aspects of tech products, developing strategic approaches to bolster functions surrounding core offerings." According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the demand for product managers is expected to grow by 10% in 2024 owing to the rise of data-driven business decisions and the digital transformation in every industry.

Linkedin survey reveals demand

According to a LinkedIn survey, the number of Product Manager jobs is increasing around 30 percent every year. Technical product managers who find success in their roles may move up over time and can aspire to pursue roles like Director of Product Management, VP of Product and Chief Product Officer. According to reports, researchers are optimistic about the growing IT budgets for 2024 that will lead to increased hiring of tech talent. The programme will be conducted via the state-of-the-art Interactive Learning (IL) platform and delivered in Direct-to-Device (D2D) mode.

They also get to experience the prestigious institution for a one-day immersion programme.