IIT Delhi, DRIIV collaborate to control air-pollution levels in Delhi-NCR region

IIT Delhi |

New Delhi: DRIIV (an initiative of the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India) is conducting a technology pilot - Project SAMEER (Solutions for Air-pollution Mitigation through Engagement, Engineering, and Research) in Delhi-NCR from November 2022 - February 2023. This is a first of its kind initiative, bringing together local Government authorities, IIT Delhi researchers, tech startups, corporates, NGOs and communities to collectively address the air pollution menace in the winter months.

Prof. Sagnik Dey, Institute chair professor, Centre for Atmospheric Sciences, IIT Delhi will assess the impact of the technology interventions made under project SAMEER to fight the air pollution.

Read Also Kejriwal govt to construct new mini academic, engineer block at IIT Delhi

“Air pollution is the largest environmental and health concern in India. It is connected with almost all SDGs, like economic growth, health burden, cognitive impairment, loss in solar power (1GW) due to aerosol, climate change etc. Without public support, mass awareness and technology interventions, the issue of air pollution cannot be resolved. As part of project SAMEER, we will explore the impact of various air pollution mitigation technologies at hotspots of Delhi-NCR and promote clean air practices”, says Prof. Dey.