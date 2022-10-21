Kejriwal govt to construct new mini academic, engineer block at IIT Delhi

New Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Dy CM Manish Sisodia interact with school students. | File Photo

New Delhi: The Delhi government has approved a proposal for the construction of a new mini academic block and a new engineer block at IIT in New Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday.

He said 157 trees will be removed and transplanted for the project, adding, 1570 new trees will be planted inside the campus.

“In a major decision, we have approved a proposal for the construction of a new Mini Academic Block and a new Engineer Block at IIT Delhi. 157 trees will be removed and transplanted for the project, but 1,570 new trees will be planted inside the campus,” reads the tweet.

The decision to construct the buildings will help future engineers and researchers, Kejriwal said.

The Chief Minister said that the Delhi government will leave no stone unturned in ensuring quality education for the students.

“This decision will go a long way in serving future engineers and researchers. The IIT intends to construct several essential labs and research spaces in the new blocks. Our government will leave no stone unturned in ensuring quality education for our students,” the tweet added.