 IIT Bombay students join Darshan Solanki's family for last rites
This comes after a first year IIT student, Darshan Solanki, jumped to death from his hostel building on February 12, 2023. Several allegations of casteism within the IIT campus arose after Darshan's death.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, April 14, 2023, 06:08 PM IST
article-image
Ramesh Solanki, on Wednesday, wrote to Joint Police Commissioner L Gautam saying that the caste angle should not be ignored. | Twitter

Mumbai: IIT Bombay students who were a part of the Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle (APPSC), visited Gujarat to meet Darshan Solanki's family and attend the 18-year-old student's last rites.

'We went to Gujarat today to be with the family for the last rites of Darshan. We also visited Sankalp Bhoomi where Babasaheb decided to dedicate his life to eradication of social evils and empowerment of the downtrodden. We will keep working for that cause,' stated the group on Twitter.

His father, Ramesh Solanki, on Wednesday, wrote to Joint Police Commissioner L Gautam, who is heading the SIT investigation of the case, saying that the caste angle should not be ignored.

Recently, Solanki’s sister also found a few chats on his social media account in which another account holder called ‘Sam Rajput’ asked him a question that revealed his caste. According to the sister, Solanki went on to say in the chat that “now even Sam will not like him as he knows his caste”.

article-image

