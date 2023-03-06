e-Paper Get App
Darshan Solanki's death a suicide, no evidence of caste-based discrimination: IITB probe panel's interim report

The 12-member panel led by Prof. Nand Kishor from Chemical Engineering Department also ruled out the possibility of the incident being an accident, homicide or result of substance abuse.

Aditi Alurkar Musab QaziUpdated: Monday, March 06, 2023, 08:32 PM IST
Darshan Solanki | FPJ

Mumbai: The tragic death of Darshan Solanki, a Dalit student at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB), was a case of suicide, with no 'specific' evidence of any 'direct caste-based discrimination', an investigative committee appointed by the institute has concluded in its interim report.

While the committee failed to find the actual trigger for Darshan to allegedly end his life, it opined that the Chemical Engineering student's deteriorating academic performance in the second half of the Autumn semester could have affected him seriously.

The 12-member panel led by Prof. Nand Kishor from Chemical Engineering Department also ruled out the possibility of the incident being caused by substance abuse, accident or homicide.

According to police, the 18-year-old jfrom Ahmedabad jumped to his death from the seventh floor of his hostel building on campus on February 12. Following the incident, family members, student groups and activists have alleged that Darshan had faced casteism on campus, which may have contributed to him taking the extreme step.

Last week, the Maharashtra government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by the city's Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) to investigate the matter.

The committee, which submitted its interim report on March 2 spoke to 79 people, including Darshan's friends, hostel inmates, family members, institute staff and teachers.

They enquired about Darshan's academic performance and his relationships at IITB, while also probing whether there was any caste or drug angle to his death, and if there's any possibility of the incident being an accident or a homicide. 

