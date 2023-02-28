Mumbai: Suicide case of 18-yr-old IIT Bombay student transferred to SIT Crime Branch

The suicide case investigation of an 18-year-old student of IIT Bombay transferred to SIT Crime Branch on Tuesday. Joint Commissioner of Police (crime) Lakhmi Gautam will be leading the team in the probe.
The student, Darshan Solanki had jumped off the 7th floor of his hostel on Feb 12. His family had alleged caste-based harassment as the reason for his suicide.
This is a developing story. More details are awaited.
