IIT Bombay set to showcase eight critical R&D projects at IInventiv 2022

IIT Bombay | File

Mumbai: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will showcase eight of its significant R&D projects at IInvenTiv, the mega R&D Showcase amongst all the 23 IITs to be held from October 14-15, 2022, at the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi.

The inaugural session will be attended by Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Shri Dharmendra Pradhan. Prof. Subhasis Chaudhuri, Director, IIT Bombay, is among the key members of the Steering Committee headed by Dr. Pawan Goenka, Chairman, BoG IIT Madras, and Dr. BVR Mohan Reddy, Chairman, BoG IIT Hyderabad (IITH) and IIT Roorkee. The event aims to create awareness around the research and innovation work being done by the IITs and seek collaborative avenues among state universities and institutes, industry, and the IITs for better development and reach of the innovations at the grassroots level.

IInvenTiv commemorates Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and would showcase 75 projects from the 23 IITs, along with 6 showcase projects on diverse themes. Among the 75 projects, IIT Bombay will demonstrate eight of its projects, while also leading one of the 6 showcase projects. The Institute made the announcement by highlighting the projects through a press conference held in the presence of Dr. Debjani Paul (Department of Biosciences & Bioengineering, IIT Bombay), Prof. Leena Vachhani (Department of Interdisciplinary program in Systems and Control Engineering, IIT Bombay), Prof. Ramesh Singh (Department of Mechanical Engineering, IIT Bombay), Prof. Rajesh Zele, Prof. Swaroop Ganguly, Prof. Udayan Ganguly (Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT Bombay), and Prof. Sagar Mitra (Department of Energy Science and Engineering).

Read Also IIT Bombay gears up for its 52nd Mood Indigo

“Over the last three decades, IIT Bombay has prioritised Research and Development across sectors to put India at the global innovation map, in addition to its core objective of providing high-quality education. More than 100 technologies and products developed at IIT Bombay have been deployed already. IIT Bombay is committed to assisting the nation with world-class innovations that can help realize the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat. In accordance with that, we are glad to be showcasing eight of our projects at the IInventiv 2022, which will bring the academia and industry together under one roof to showcase India’s research and innovation capabilities and to seek out newer possibilities," said Prof. Subhasis Chaudhuri, Director, IIT Bombay., while talking about the institute's participation in the event.

One of the six showcase projects at IInvenTiv, the Bahubhaashak project, developed by IIT Bombay, IIT Madras, CDAC, and IIIT Hyderabad enables speech-to-speech translation of over 40,000 videos available on Swayam Central AICTE (All India Council for Technical Education) and National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL). The attempt is in line with the aims of National Education Policy 2020 to enable ease of learning in local languages. In the Robotics, Sensors & Actuators, and Semiconductors sector, IIT Bombay would showcase the Matsya 5.0 AUV developed by Prof. Leena Vachhani, Prof. Hemendra Arya and team, and the Global Navigation Receiver Chip (Dhruva) developed for NAVIC and GPS, among others. Matsya 5.0 is a low-cost, indigenously developed, and fabricated Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) capable of navigating obstacle-filled underwater arenas, detecting obstacles, and avoiding them; while the Global Navigation Receiver Chip (Dhruva) is capable of integrating into Security Operations Centres (SoCs) for large-scale deployment in commercial applications such as vehicle tracking, marine vessel tracking, rail/road/water transportation monitoring, and other navigation applications.

Apart from this, IIT Bombay’s healthcare innovations such as the Portable Digital Inverted Microscopes with single and variable magnifications developed by Prof. Debjani Paul and team, are among the key highlights. The 2-day event would bring academicians, faculties, students of IITs and other CFTIs, industry representatives, and administrators, all under one platform to showcase India’s R&D prowess and to seek out more collaborative avenues.