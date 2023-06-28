QS World University Rankings: IIT Bombay Ranked in Top 150 List

Top 150 in QS World University Rankings list | IIT Bombay

The QS World University Ranking 2023-2024 has been released late night on Tuesday, 28th June. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Mumbai has achieved the highest rank ever in its history, breaking into the world’s top 150 universities in the latest edition of the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings list.

IIT Bombay is the 2nd Indian higher education institution which has made it to the top 150 list after a gap of 8 years with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore previously achieving this feat in 2016 with a ranking of 147.

Nunzio Quacquarelli, Founder & CEO, QS said, "I'd like to congratulate Indian universities on their ever-improving performance. We've rated 2900 institutions for this year's ranking system, and there are 45 Indian universities that are appearing in the ranking. That is a 297% increase over the last nine years. So really continuous, steady improvement by Indian universities."

I'd particularly like to congratulate IIT Bombay for coming 148 in the world as the top-performing Indian university ever and the top-performing public university. I had the honour of meeting PM Modi in 2021. I really was impressed by his passion and commitment to improving higher education in India and his involvement in the national education policy, added the founder.

Watch the video below

#WATCH | IIT-Bombay ranked in top 150 in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings list



MIT has again been named the world’s top university by the QS World University Rankings, which were announced today. This is the 12th year in a row MIT has received this distinction.

The full 2024 edition of the rankings — published by Quacquarelli Symonds, an organization specializing in education and study abroad — can be found at TopUniversities.com.

The QS rankings are based on factors including academic reputation, employer reputation, citations per faculty, student-to-faculty ratio, proportion of international faculty, and proportion of international students.