In pics: Maharashtra universities featuring in QS Rankings 2023; See list here

By: FPJ Education Desk | March 29, 2023
IIT Bombay has been ranked first in India and 47th globally in Engineering and Technology category
The institute has been ranked (51-100) for Art and Design, 66th for Computer Science & Information Technology, 51-100 for Civil & Structural Engineering.
The Mumbai University ranks (101-150) in Petroleum Engineering category 2023
The varsity features in a new category in 2023, Ranked (601-630) in Chemistry
SPPU, formerly University of Pune featured in two new disciplines, Pharmacy & Pharmacology and Physics & Astronomy in 2023
Tata Institute of Fundamental Research featured in Physics & Astronomy, Biological Sciences and Natural Sciences.
TISS finds itself in Sociology rankings at 201-250 range globally, while acquiring third position among Indian universities.
Symbiosis International University was ranked 401-450 globally and and second locally in the Business & Management Studies discipline
ICT maintaining its position in Chemical Engineering at 101-150 range globally and third rank in the country.
