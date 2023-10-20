IIT Bombay Is Seeking Applications For The Post Of Director; See Details

IIT Bombay

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has issued an open call for applications for the position of director. Interested and eligible candidates must submit their applications to the Ministry of Education in a prescribed format by November 30, 2023.

The following information should be written in bold on the envelope holding the application form: 'APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF DIRECTOR,IIT BOMBAY'. One copy of the application must also be submitted electronically.

The application data were made public on the Ministry of Education's official website. Here is the link



Who is eligible?

A candidate with a PhD and at least five years of administrative experience is eligible to apply for the position.

The candidate should hold a PhD with a first-class or equivalent degree, ideally in an engineering field.

Candidates with degrees in Science, Mathematics, or Management may be considered in exceptional instances.

Only candidates with an outstanding academic record and at least ten years of teaching experience as a professor in a reputable engineering or technology Institute or university are eligible to apply.

The candidate should also have mentored PhD students.

The applicant should not be more than 60 years of age on the last date of receipt of the applications.

Candidate selected for the post of IIT Bombay director will receive a fixed pay of Rs. 2,25,000 per month, with allowances as per rules. The appointment will be made on contractual basis for a period of five years or till the attainment of 70 years of age.

