IIT Bombay Partners With Jindal Stainless To Set Up Prestigious Chair Professorship | Facebook

IIT Bombay signed an agreement with Jindal Stainlessto establish a Chair Professorship at the Institute, the company announced through an exchange filing. This Chair will support and enhance research in industrial processes and product technologies in the stainless steel sector. An existing and eminent professor of IIT Bombay, with an excellent track record of research work, will be appointed on the prestigious chair. The first Chair professor will be selected from the Institute’s Department of Metallurgical Engineering and Materials Science at IIT Bombay.

Speaking about this initiative, Director, IIT Bombay, Prof Subhasis Chaudhuri, said, “This is a great opportunity to further R&D within the stainless steel space, as the Chair will leverage the existing knowledge base and promote academic work and pioneering research in this domain. This will aid in problem-solving and promote best practices not just within the academic community, but the engineering community as well. We are happy to partner with India’s largest and globally acclaimed stainless steel manufacturer for the promotion of research and development in this area.”

Further adding on this development, Managing Director, Jindal Stainless, Abhyuday Jindal, said, “Jindal Stainless is committed to deepening industry-academia collaboration with the larger purpose of building a corrosion-free India. This Chair professorship strengthens that very commitment, as it will help drive more innovation and research in the field of steel metallurgy. Our goal is to emulate and create new benchmarks in durable and sustainable infrastructure. Partnering with a prestigious institute like IIT Bombay will, undoubtedly, help further these objectives.”

More about the Jindal Stainless Chair

The Chair professor is expected to lead the inclusion of courses related to metallurgy of stainless steel/special steels in the existing B Tech, and M Tech programmes, and promote PhDs in metallurgy. The Chair faculty’s involvement in developing short-term academic courses and training modules will promote the applications of stainless steel among India’s future engineers. Additionally, conferences, seminars, and workshops organised with the support of the Chair will further encourage the use of stainless steel within the engineering fraternity.

The Chair faculty’s initiatives towards industry-academia research collaboration will help prepare the ground for disruptive product/process technology in the domain of stainless and special steels in times to come, besides providing solutions for industrial problems. It will benefit the country at large by influencing future infrastructural projects and the engineering landscape of emerging India.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)