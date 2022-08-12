IIT Bombay fee hike: Students call off hunger strike

Mumbai: IIT Bombay students have called off their hunger strike, which has been ongoing since July 5, state student sources. A meeting with the fee committee has resulted in a proposal of reduced tuition, hostel, and academic fees which sits well with the protesting students.

According to the new circular, hostel fee for all the students has been reduced by Rs 1500, tuition fees for MTech new entrants have been reduced by Rs 15000, and academic fee for all the students(excluding the tuition fees) has been reduced by Rs 550.

The tuition fees for the new entrants of Ph.D. has been reduced by Rs 1250 and the one-time fee component for new entrants has been reduced by Rs 1100 as well.

The Fee Committee has also added Students Representatives as permanent invitees, and the deadline for paying the fees has also been pushed forward from 19th August to 31st August.

The Board of Governors has been asked to reconsider the annual 5% fee hike while ensuring the partial rollback has been implemented by August 19. “If these criteria are not matched by the given date then we will plan further action,” stated a Ph.D. student.

"Any decision made by the fee committee will eventually have to be reviewed by the board of governors," said Falguni Banerjee Naha, the PRO at IIT Bombay.

