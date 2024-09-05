IIT Bombay Celebrates Teachers’ Day By Conferring Awards For Excellence In Various Fields To Professors And Researchers

Commemorating the birth anniversary of noted philosopher, educationist and statesman, Dr. S. Radhakrishnan, the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) celebrated the Teachers’ Day on September 5 at the institute by conferring awards for excellence in various fields. Awards for 'Excellence in Research in Engineering and Technology', 'Excellence in Teaching', 'Technology Development', and 'Research Excellence' were awarded to several researchers and professors.

The IIT Bombay International Award for Excellence in Research in Engineering and Technology was conferred on Dr. Tony QS Quek, an IEEE fellow.

Dr. P.K. Patwardhan Technology Development Award (2023) was awarded to Prof. Manjesh Kumar Hanawal, Department of Industrial Engineering and Operations Research, in recognition of his innovative R and D work on ‘Vajra- An Indigenous tool for endpoint security’ and Prof. Rajesh Patkar, Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering, in recognition of his innovative R and D work on ‘A Bio-stimulant based novel approach for enhanced Yield and Nutritional Value of potato’.

While 14 professors received the “S. P. Sukhatme Excellence in Teaching Awards”, 16 others were conferred with the “C1973 Research Excellence Awards”. Alka Hingorani and Shilpa Ranade of IDC School of Design, Nagendra Rao Velaga of Department of Civil Engineering, and Preeti Raman of Department of Mathematics were among the 14 receipients of excellence in teaching award.

Professors Arnab Dutta and Shobhana Kapoor of Department of Chemistry, and Anshuman Kumar and Varun Bhalerao of Department of Physics, were among the 16 receipients of the C1973 Research Excellence Awards.

Lieutenant General Dr. Madhuri Kanitkar (Retd), PVSM, AVSM, VSM, Vice-Chancellor of the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, Nashik, was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

Addressing the faculty and students on the occasion, Director of the Institute Prof. Shireesh Kedare in his address emphasized the process of learning and said, “As teachers, we have to try to make the students realize their path".

The Chief Guest Dr. Madhuri Kanitkar said, “Teachers are facilitators for transfer of information to knowledge. She urged the teachers present to help produce good citizens who don’t learn just to earn”.

The Teachers’ Day function at the onstitute also witnessed the felicitation of Professor Rohit Srivastava, recipient of prestigious Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar - Vigyan Shri for the year 2024 in Technology and Innovation and Professor Vikram Vishal recipient of prestigious National Geoscience Award - 2023 in the field of Applied Geology.